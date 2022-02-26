Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

