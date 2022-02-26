Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $289,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $496.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.