Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Essent Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.