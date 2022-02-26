Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 652,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

