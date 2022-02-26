Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $630,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $700,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

CLNN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 31,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

