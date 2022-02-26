Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.25. Vertiv reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

