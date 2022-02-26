Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will announce $160.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $648.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $676.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,267. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.