Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to post $57.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.30 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,064. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $663.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.