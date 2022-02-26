Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

