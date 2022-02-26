Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
ALDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 713,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,050. The firm has a market cap of $237.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
