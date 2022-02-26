Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $324.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.82 million and the highest is $337.80 million. Ziff Davis posted sales of $398.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

ZD traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. 490,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,340. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $147.35.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 25.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 31.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

