Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

