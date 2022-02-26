Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

OSK stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. 454,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,705. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

