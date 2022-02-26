Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report sales of $562.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.70 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

AMED traded up $11.97 on Monday, reaching $159.90. 690,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,176. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.67. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

