Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.
NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
