Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders have sold a total of 204,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,301 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

