Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.80

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 2447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,490,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

