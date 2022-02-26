Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Trading Down 3.2%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 297,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 144,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Worksport in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.
About Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)
Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.
