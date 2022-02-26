Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

