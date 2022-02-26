WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.49

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.49 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

