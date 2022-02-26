WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

