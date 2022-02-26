William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.55.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

Middleby stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

