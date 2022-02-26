William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.90). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

