Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$9.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have bought 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.