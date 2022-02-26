Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,394.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,394 ($32.56) and last traded at GBX 2,937 ($39.94), with a volume of 149142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,026 ($41.15).

Several analysts recently commented on WTB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 4,000 ($54.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.33).

The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,060.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

