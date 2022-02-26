Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of WLK opened at $110.05 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

