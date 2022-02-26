Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.
Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
