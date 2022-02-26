Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

