West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

NYSE WST opened at $386.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

