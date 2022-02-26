Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 470,109 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,405,945 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 470,109 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

