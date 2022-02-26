Wellington Management Group LLP Has $45.46 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NMI were worth $45,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NMI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

