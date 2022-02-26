Wellington Management Group LLP Has $41.60 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 292.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 53.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

CRUS opened at $87.71 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

