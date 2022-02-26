Wellington Management Group LLP Has $40.59 Million Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,485,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

PAX stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

