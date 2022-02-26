Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $48,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gentherm by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

