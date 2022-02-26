Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of SNBR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

