Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00. Weber has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

