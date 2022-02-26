Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,629,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after buying an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

