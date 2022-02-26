Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.