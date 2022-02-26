Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 930 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ANGL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

