Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.