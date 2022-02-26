Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 36,137 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,137 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,039,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,588,000 after buying an additional 150,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

