Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 79,031 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $10,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.