Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $372,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Moody’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $323.70 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.20 and a 200-day moving average of $371.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

