Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $522.45 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $546.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

