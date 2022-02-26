Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,466 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.