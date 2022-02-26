Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

