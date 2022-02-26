WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

