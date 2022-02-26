WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $272.88.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
