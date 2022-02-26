Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.60.

NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

