Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.60.

NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,661,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

