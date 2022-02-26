Wayfair (NYSE:W) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:W opened at $131.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

